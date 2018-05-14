Tech Shares May Slow South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOPSI now rests just above the 2,475-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is inconclusive after a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the automobile producers and heavy industrials were capped by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index picked up 13.55 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 2,477,71 after trading between 2,468.41 and 2,483.85. Volume was 591.6 million shares worth 7.48 trillion won. There were 617 gainers and 206 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.63 percent, while Woori Bank lost 0.64 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.58 percent, LG Electronics surged 2.63 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.35 percent, Samsung Life spiked 2.23 percent, Hyundai Marine soared 2.70 percent, POSCO dropped 0.42 percent, Hyundai Steel eased 0.30 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.65 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mostly higher.

The Dow climbed 91.64 points or 0.37 percent to 24,831.17, the NASDAQ fell 2.09 points or 0.03 percent to 7,402.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.65 points or 0.17 percent to 2,727.72. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, Dow jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 2.4 percent.

The markets initially benefited from the upward momentum in the two previous sessions, but buying interest waned as the day progressed.

Traders also digested President Donald Trump's outline of his plan to reduce high drug prices, which he has previously described as a top priority for his administration.

In economic news, the Labor Department said import prices increased less than expected in April, while export prices gained more than expected. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment held steady in early May.

Crude oil futures fell Friday amid signs that U.S. production will remain robust. June WTI oil fell 66 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $70.70/bbl. Prices were up 1.4 percent for the week.