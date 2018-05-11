Technical Safety BC Releases 2017 Annual Report

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Technical Safety BC, formerly BC Safety Authority, released its 2017 Annual Report, which provides an overview of the organization's operational and financial performance in relation to targets set in its 2017-2019 Business Plan and in alignment with their 10-Year Strategy.

The Annual Report is issued by Technical Safety BC each year in accordance with the Administrative Agreements between the organization and the Province of British Columbia, and as part of Technical Safety BC's commitment to maintain transparency.

Technical Safety BC's programs and projects for 2017 included:

Adopting a new identity to increase awareness of the safety system;

Developing and delivering safety education programs for power engineers and elevating device mechanics;

Increasing the volume of unpermitted work or equipment identified by 25% for electrical, gas and boiler permits;

Expanding certification programs through the launch of power engineering and field safety representative (FSR) renewals;

Creating a Client Safety Profile, available online, that provides specific, summarized information regarding performance for each client and their team;

Updating online services to make it easier for clients to pay an invoice or find safety information;

Launching a new website based on client feedback.

The Annual Report is available for viewing at:

https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/annual-report-2017.

Hardcopies of this report are also available at any Technical Safety BC office location.

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research.

SOURCE Technical Safety BC