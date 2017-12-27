TechnipFMC Reports Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 18 December 2017 to 22 December 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 18/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,8640 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 18/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 28,5137 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,2372 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 900 USD 28,5693 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,4495 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 11 300 USD 29,4377 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 25,5190 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 11 300 USD 30,6998 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 15 700 EUR 26,1418 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 22/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 11 300 USD 30,9385 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005313/en/