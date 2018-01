TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 10 January 2018, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Subsea b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Previously reported grant of 4,800 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 4,528 ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 34.24 EUR exercise price Volume/No. of Shares: 4,528 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 10 January 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside of the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Subsea b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 0 EUR Volume/No. of Shares: 9,600 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 10 January 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside of the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - Executive Vice President of People & Culture b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 0 EUR Volume/No. of Shares: 2,000 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 10 January 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside of the Trading Venue

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005711/en/