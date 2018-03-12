ATX 3 483 -0,1%  Dow 25 179 -0,6%  Nasdaq 7 131 0,4%  Euro 1,2340 0,3% 
TechnipFMC Aktie [WKN DE: A2DJQK / ISIN: GB00BDSFG982]

TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Maryann Mannen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. GMT at the following event:

Event:   UBS London Oil and Gas Conference
March 14 – 15, 2018
Location:   UBS Offices
5 Broadgate
London EC2M 2QS

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

###

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

13.12.17 TechnipFMC Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
20.10.17 TechnipFMC Buy Gabelli & Co
25.08.17 TechnipFMC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.06.17 TechnipFMC Neutral Seaport Global Securities
20.04.17 TechnipFMC Buy Seaport Global Securities

