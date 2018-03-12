TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Maryann Mannen,
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will address
attendees on Wednesday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. GMT at the following
event:
|
Event:
|
|
UBS London Oil and Gas Conference
|
|
|
March 14 – 15, 2018
|
Location:
|
|
UBS Offices
|
|
|
5 Broadgate
|
|
|
London EC2M 2QS
The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be
accessed at Investor
Relations website. There will be no presentation materials
associated with the event.
###
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea,
onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary
technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and
comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project
economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005785/en/