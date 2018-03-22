ATX 3 438 -1,7%  Dow 23 958 -2,9%  Nasdaq 6 682 -2,5%  Euro 1,2310 -0,3% 
TechnipFMC Aktie [WKN DE: A2DJQK / ISIN: GB00BDSFG982]

22.03.2018 21:15:00

TechnipFMC to Present at the Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Monday, March 26, at 9:40 a.m. CDT at the following event:

Event:

 

Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference

 

March 25 – 28, 2018

 

Location:

The Roosevelt Hotel

 

130 Roosevelt Way

 

New Orleans, LA 70112

There will not be a webcast of the presentation. Presentation slides will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed on Investor Relations website.

###

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

