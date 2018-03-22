TechnipFMC to Present at the Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt,
Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Monday, March 26, at
9:40 a.m. CDT at the following event:
|
Event:
|
|
Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference
|
|
|
March 25 – 28, 2018
|
|
|
|
Location:
|
|
The Roosevelt Hotel
|
|
|
130 Roosevelt Way
|
|
|
New Orleans, LA 70112
There will not be a webcast of the presentation. Presentation slides
will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed on Investor
Relations website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005985/en/