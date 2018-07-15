Tentative agreement reached in Harrison Hot Springs

HARRISON HOT SPRINGS, BC, July 14, 2018 /CNW/ - CUPE 458 and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs reached a new tentative agreement earlier today after almost a week of strike action in the Village.

"We want to thank residents and visitors for their patience during this dispute as we know that strike action has had an impact on the community," says CUPE 458 Acting President Darlene Worthylake. "We knew it was important to resolve this dispute as soon as possible, and today we sat down with the Village and through meaningful discussions we were able to find common ground and solve the issue around weekend scheduling."

The union and the Village will now both hold ratification votes, and should both parties successfully ratify the agreement it is expected that all strike action would end and Village workers would be back at work Monday.

CUPE 458 has scheduled a ratification meeting for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday July 15. Further details about the tentative agreement will be available following ratification.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)