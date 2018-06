Tern PLC: DA Security Blueprint

22 June 2018

Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")

DA Security Blueprint

Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Thing ("IoT"), has been advised, further to the announcement made on 8 June 2018, that preliminary marketing of Thales' healthcare IoT security blueprint, developed in conjunction with Device Authority ("DA"), has commenced.

Tern has a 56.8% holding in IoT security business, DA, and this represents a significant milestone for DA following the formation of its strategic partnership with Thales Group announced on 24 January 2018. The healthcare IoT security blueprint provides high-assurance device authentication, managed end-to-end encryption, and certificate provisioning for IoT devices, ideal for medical, industrial and other smart connected products.

According to the 2018 Thales Data Threat Report, the healthcare industry is regularly targeted by cybercriminals with 70 per cent. of healthcare organisations globally having experienced an attack. This solution is designed to enable the Connected Health industry to continue to perform at the highest levels without question on the integrity of data or medical devices.



Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said: "We are delighted to have been advised that Thales and DA have further strengthened their strategic partnership with the issue of this joint blueprint. This clearly shows how DA can provide the level of IoT security required in healthcare/medical cases and is another step in expanding Tern's participation in the medical IoT markets via its portfolio investee companies to create shareholder value."

