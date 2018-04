Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners

Tessco, a leading distributor, manufacturer, and services provider to the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessory markets, today unveiled the winners of the 2018 Tessco One Innovation Awards. Part of Tessco’s annual Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference, the awards recognize manufacturers for creative, innovative new products in 10 key categories across wireless technology.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges including Tessco executives and industry experts, as well as editors from WirelessWeek magazine, the official media sponsor of Tessco One.

"We continue to be impressed by the entries we receive for our Innovation Awards each year,” said Charles Kriete, Tessco Sr. VP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing & Supply Chain, and one of the judges. "This year we received more than 50 submissions, the most ever, and saw some amazing advancements in every infrastructure technology including IoT, FirstNet™, Wi-Fi and Backhaul.”

"Cutting edge technology continues to play a bigger role in consumer accessories,” added Liz Robinson, Tessco Sr. VP, Retail Sales & Product Marketing and an award judge. "The mobile device accessory winners are a great example of the kinds of incredible accessories that are becoming available to users.”

The winning products will be on display at Tessco One, April 10-11 in Charleston, South Carolina, and all are available for purchase from Tessco.

The winning brands and products in each category were:

Coverage & Capacity Category: WilsonPro, Pro 1050

Internet of Things (IoT) Category: Sierra Wireless, AirLink LX60

Test & Maintenance Category: VIAVI Solutions, OneExpert 580

FirstNet™ Category: Multiplier, Logic In-Vehicle Charger for Motorola APX6000 Batteries

Wi-Fi Category: Cambium Networks, cnMaestro Cloud Services Platform

Backhaul Category: CommScope, Sentinel

Base Station Category: Cambium Networks, PMP 450m with cnMedusa Technology

Mobile Device Accessory Category: Samsung, DeX Pad

Audio & Music Category: Jabra, Elite 65t

Smart & Connected Home Accessory Category: JEM Accessories Wireless TV Kit

Look for more about these award-winning products in WirelessWeek’s coverage of the 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference and visit www.tessco.com to learn more and purchase.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005006/en/