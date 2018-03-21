Thai Bourse May Reclaim 1,800-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market picked up less than a single point on Tuesday - but that was enough to snap the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,800-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected after days of heavy selling - also aided by a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 0.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 1,799.84 after trading between 1,793.09 and 1,803.84. Volume was 9.553 billion shares worth 49.227 billion baht. There were 773 decliners and 522 gainers, with 462 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Banpu shed 0.95 percent, while Bangkok Bank lost 0.96 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.90 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 0.99 percent, PTT jumped 1.12 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.72 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.26 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dropped 0.68 percent, Siam Concrete advanced 1.20 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, Advanced Info, Thailand Airport, Bangkok Medical and Bangkok Expressway all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks saw mild upside on Tuesday, reversing the damage from the two previous sessions.

The Dow added 116.36 points or 0.47 percent to 24,727.27, while the NASDAQ gained 20.06 points or 0.27 percent to 7,364.30 and the S&P was up 4.02 points or 0.15 percent to 2,7167.94.

The retrained trade came as investors remained nervous about numerous geopolitical flashpoints, turnover in the Trump Administration and Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.

Crude oil futures rose sharply Tuesday as tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened supplies from the region. Concerns about Venezuelan output also fueled the rally. May WTI crude, the new front-month contract, settled at $63.54, up $1.41 or 2.3 percent.