Thai Bourse Poised To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Macha Bucha Day, the Thai stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, easing almost 4 points or 0.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,830-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firmly negative thanks to fears of a trade war, interest rate hikes and another drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished barely lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.26 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,830.13 after trading between 1,825.67 and 1,840.06. Volume was 12.069 billion shared worth 76.935 billion baht. There were 771 decliners and 585 gainers, with 411 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.02 percent, while Banpu climbed 1.29 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.48 percent, Bangkok Medical shed 0.45 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.43 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.49 percent, PTT skidded 1.05 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dropped 1.28 percent, Siam Commercial Bank added 0.34 percent, Sim Concrete slid 0.81 percent and PTT Global Chemical, Thailand Airport and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved considerably lower on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback over the two previous sessions.

The Dow plummeted 420.22 points or 1.68 percent to 24,608.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 92.45 points or 1.27 percent to 7,180.56 and the S&P 500 fell 36.16 points or 1.33 percent to 2,677.67.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a potential trade war after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking fears of retaliation by the European Union and China.

Earlier in the day, traders watched Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee after his remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday sparked fears the Fed may raise interest rates more than previously estimated.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a nearly fifty-year low. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than expected in January, while personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices continued to slide on Thursday, pulling back further from recent highs. April WTI crude fell 65 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $60.99.