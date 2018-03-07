Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 25 points or 1.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,800-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest mild upside for the still oversold bourses, while a small bump in crude oil aids the positive sentiment, The European and U.S. markets saw small gains and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 9.83 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 1,799.06 after trading between 1,795.34 and 1,817.93. Volume was 13.784 billion shares worth 79.898 billion baht. There were 829 decliners and 514 gainers, with 448 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.78 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.36 percent, Banpu dropped 1.29 percent, Bangkok Medical skidded 1.33 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 4.85 percent, PTT tumbled 1.78 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 1.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.79 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 0.67 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.82 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Kasikornbank, Bangkok Bank and Bangkok Expressway all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly higher.

The Dow added 9.36 points or 0.04 percent to 24,884.12, while the NASDAQ gained 41.30 points or 0.56 percent to 7,372.01 and the S&P was up 7.18 points or 0.26 percent to 2,728.12.

The choppy trading was attributed to concerns about President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn leaving the White House.

The strength early in the day came amid easing geopolitical concerns following reports that North Korea is willing to talk about denuclearization.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a slightly bigger than expected decrease in factory orders in January.

Crude oil prices continued to rise Tuesday even as the government said to expect robust production from U.S. drillers. April WTI crude added 3 cents or 0.1 percent to $62.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.