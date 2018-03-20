Thai Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 15 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,800-point plateau and it figures to take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing fears of a trade war, the outlook for interest rates and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the energy producers and food companies.

For the day, the index sank 11.97 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 1,799.79 after trading between 1,979.58 and 1,812.94. Volume was 10.514 billion shares worth 51.369 billion baht. There were 1,038 decliners and 362 gainers, with 355 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.94 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.37 percent, Banpu plunged 4.09 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.48 percent, Bangkok Medical added 0l.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway slid 0.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.95 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.50 percent, PTT tumbled 2.19 percent, PTT Exploration and Production declined 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 2.49 percent and Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday, extending last week's losses.

The Dow shed 335.60 points or 1.35 percent to 24,610.91, while the NASDAQ lost 137.74 points or 1.84 percent to 7,344.24 and the S&P fell 39.09 points or 1.42 percent to 2,712.92.

The sell-off reflected lingering concerns about a potential trade war as well as political uncertainty following recent developments in Washington. Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.

A steep drop by social media giant Facebook (FB) was a heavy drag on the technology sector, while telecoms, energy, computer hardware and steel stocks also fell under pressure.

Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration. WTI light sweet oil was down 28 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $62.06/bbl.