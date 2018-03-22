Thai Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, although it has advanced just 2 points in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,800-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly negative after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate, as expected. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the energy producers, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index added 1.59 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,801.43 after trading between 1,796.35 and 1,808.85. Volume was 9.943 billion shares worth 56.130 billion baht. There were 638 decliners and 629 gainers, with 483 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport jumped 1.11 percent, while Banpu shed 0.48 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 2.10 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 2.88 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.33 percent, Krung Thai Bank plunged 2.00 percent, PTT Exploration and Production advanced 1.31 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.53 percent, Siam Commercial Bank lost 0.68 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.40 percent and PTT, Advanced Info and Bangkok Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw considerable volatility in afternoon trading on Wednesday before ending the session modestly lower.

The Dow shed 44.96 points or 0.18 percent to 24,682.31, while the NASDAQ lost 19.02 points or 0.26 percent to 7,345.29 and the S&P 500 fell 5.01 points or 0.18 percent to 2,711.93.

The lower close came after the Fed announced its decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. A firm labor market and strength in the economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

Perhaps more importantly, the Fed reiterated its plan to raise interest rates gradually. The central bank continues to project three rate hikes in 2018.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a much bigger than expected increase in existing home sales in February.

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday following a drop in U.S. oil inventories, while tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia also lifted oil prices. May WTI oil gained $1.63 or 2.6 percent to settle at $65.17/bb, the highest since early February.