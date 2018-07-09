The 22nd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Autumn) Shows its Strength in Band and Technological Innovation

A Collection of 2000+ Brands to Attend the Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guzhen has attracted many first-line listed brands to settle down: NVC Global Lighting Innovation Design Center, Pak Flagship Experience Center, Shenzhen MTC Lighting Co., Ltd., Headquarters Base, Jingdong Lighting Supermarket Headquarters Base, etc.

Take Jingdong Lighting Supermarket as an example, it takes 64 m2 booth at the main venue of GILF to fully display the Jingdong Group's lighting industry and create a new retail lighting chain brand with all-channel integration strategy. Relying on the big data of Jingdong, the supermarket creates different types of stores for different regional markets, and creates featured stores with "selected quality products".

The 22nd GILF (Autumn) will be held in Guzhen on October 22-26, 2018. With the linkage mode between Exhibition & Megastores, the main venue Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre will join hands with seven sub-venues (Lihe Lighting Expo Centre, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza, China International Streetlight City) to build up an exhibition area of 1,500,000+ m2 in total and gather 2,000+ high-quality exhibitors.

The main venue will perform systematical partition of exhibits with 9 themes: decorative lighting, household lighting, electrical and electronic products, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, Machinery & Equipment, lighting accessory, commercial circulation services, etc.

This year, GILF especially sets up a comprehensive brands hall to gather leading enterprises, bringing the most shocking brand and visual feast. With the integration of of "authority, professionalism and popularity", this hall creates a one-stop environment (exhibition, trade, lanterns watching and lights purchasing) for exhibitors and visitors.

Innovation Strength, the Latest Application Leads the Industry

Most of the enterprises participating in the 22nd GILF (Autumn) will show their hit products and the latest technology. Followings are the five "new applications":

1. New Material Application

Applications of new materials in LED light is a hot area at the fair. For example, OML is used in LED tube to ensure high melting point and slow down yellow discolouration. New techologies like this will be unveiled at the fair.

2. New System Application

Many brand enterprises not only announce the dealer's nanny-style business incubation plan, but also help dealers to track one-stop service (from preparation to implementation, sales to after-sales service) through the Internet system. The goods logistics are also covered in the system. LubanDaojia (a national household after-sales service platform), whose service scope has covered 600 cities across the country, will participate in the exhibition again.

3. New Energy Application

With the improvement of people's living standards and the continuous development of social scientific research, solar lighting has been widely used in various regions.

Lukbo Lighting Industry will continue to promote its hit product - lithium iron phosphate power battery. And some brand companies will launch products such as solar light strips to meet market demand.

4. New Intelligence Application

There are also companies engaged in research and development of smart home applications based on the Internet of Things. They integrate the home's intelligent lighting system into a smart home control center.

5. New Process Application

Many home lighting brands have optimized and innovated the production process, such as using modern laser cutting technology to assist manufacturing. While some brands of candle lamps have two highlights in terms of process: the improvement of the heat dissipation process and the anti-fog treatment to the glass.

Tel：+86-760-2235 3188

Website：www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

Contact: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715762/the_22nd_China_Guzhen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715760/Brand_Strength.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715787/Technological_Innovation_Strength.jpg