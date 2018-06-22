The All-New 2019 VW Jetta Recently Arrived At West La Volkswagen Dealership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The iconic VW Jetta, which is Volkswagen's best-selling model and has long been a leading choice for the compact sedan segment, received a pleasing redesign for the 2019 model-year, with a sleek new look, more interior space and a wide array of new premium features. The all-new 2019 Jetta recently arrived at Volkswagen of Santa Monica, a customer-focused dealership located at 2440 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta has a beautiful new design, with a large front grille, sleek character lines and a sloped roofline for a coupe-like look. The new Jetta offers many premium design elements, including greater use of chrome and standard LED lighting. It has a larger size as well, with a longer wheelbase and a greater height and length compared to the outgoing model. This larger size benefits the passengers, with more interior space, as well as more space for cargo.

The beautiful design extends into the cabin, with new trapezoidal design elements and liberal use of high-quality materials. A pleasing new cabin feature is the available 10-color customizable wrap-around ambient lighting, which is great for setting the perfect mood. With the standard App-Connect, Jetta drivers and passengers have convenient smartphone integration with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. For an incredible sound experience, Jetta buyers can get the optional 400-watt BeatsAudio system.

West Los Angeles compact sedan shoppers who would like to find out more information about the 2019 VW Jetta can visit Volkswagen of Santa Monica's website at www.volkswagensantamonica.com, call 877-831-4355, or visit in person at 2440 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

Media Contact:Joseph Slagter, Volkswagen of Santa Monica, 855-825-9550, JosephSlagter@LACarGuy.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Volkswagen of Santa Monica