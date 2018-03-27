The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at its quarterly meeting of
the Board of Directors, held on March 26, 2018, the Board authorized a
$0.25 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record
at the close of business on April 13, 2018, with a payment date of April
27, 2018.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories,
and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women.
Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of
fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the
Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska,
Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995; All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve
material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on
factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the
Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not
be realized.
