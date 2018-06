Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 June 2018

The Danish FSA has approved the merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank

Further to the company announcement of 7 June 2018 "Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting held on 7 June 2018” regarding the course of the extraordinary general meeting on approval of the merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank and the corresponding announcement from Nordjyske Bank of the same date, we are pleased to inform that the Danish FSA today has approved the merger of Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank pursuant to Section 204 of the Financial Business Act.

The conditions for the merger are thus fulfilled, and the merger is expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority later today.

Moreover, the Danish FSA has granted permission for a new share buy-back programme of up to DKK 300 million.





