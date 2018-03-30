ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2331 0,2% 
31.03.2018 04:52:00

The Economic Club of New York organizes a Panel Discussion on New Economic Opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On the sidelines of the historic visit to the United States of America by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Economic Club of New York hosted, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, Their Excellencies Dr. Majed Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment; Eng. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources; and Mr. Mohammed Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance for a panel discussion on new economic opportunities in the Kingdom. 

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia moves forward in implementing Vision 2030 initiatives to create a stronger, more stable business environment and greater opportunities for corporate partnerships, Saudi Arabia will experience transformational economic and social reform designed to unlock the potential of the Saudi people and ensure a prosperous future for both the country and region.

Their Excellencies shared the latest developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program showcasing the new opportunities for American businesses to further strengthen the existing strong bilateral ties. Their Excellencies also focused on market reform under Vision 2030, and how it is playing a critical role in improving the overall business environment, reinvigorating the Kingdom's mineral resources sector, developing renewable energy capacity, localizing defense industries, and investing in workforce development and education.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-economic-club-of-new-york-organizes-a-panel-discussion-on-new-economic-opportunities-in-the-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-300622409.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

