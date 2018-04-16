JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Directorate General of Water Resources, Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Republic Indonesia, held Indonesia's first-ever water day ambassador competitions on April 10, 2018, to celebrate the 2018 World Water Day. Involving more than 50 high school and vocational students from 5 cities in Indonesia (Jabodetabek), all participants run through a 5-minutes speech competition, presenting their most compelling ideas to save water and preserve the environment. Of the 10 finalists, two selected young ambassadors of water day are expected to inspire water conservation awareness and action through social media platform and across schools in Indonesia.

All finalists paraded their views to stage, where they forged to display further researches on clean water shortages in Jakarta and whereabouts. According to a BBC report, Jakarta is the world's fifth most threatened city by water shortages and the main reason is massive losses of ground water.

The waste of a staggering 1,500 tonnes of trashes being thrown to Ciliwung, a long river flowing through West Java and Jakarta, also exacerbates the clean water scarcity in Jakarta.

"Developing new infrastructures may be a good solution. However, the fundamental itself is a real movement of human participation. Now, it is time for students and young generation to take turns, initiating a most water-saving breakthroughs to preserve nature for water," said Imam Santoso, Directorate General of Water Resources.

Innovative Ideas from Winners, for the Better Future.

Muhammad Daffa Hakim from SMAN 46 Jakarta, chosen as Young Ambassador of Water Day, successfully impressed the judges through innovative curbside trash cans idea. "I will create the new trend of throwing trash. Particularly in waterfront area, there will be couple of trash cans, each indicate number 1 to 5. All the cans led by a question on how do you rate your sunset today? Next, throw your trash to any can which represent your rate number. The point is, to create the experience of disposing garbage properly, as compelling as tapping your thumb on social media feeds," Daffa explains.

The other winner, Alethea Nadine from SMA Tunas Bangsa Greenville Jakarta adds, "To lead a successful movement, we need to change people mindset on how important water to our lives and be the example. However, it is important for government to raise public awareness through related counseling and competition program, as well as go straight into the area and solve problem."

Recently, the Directorate General has just initiated movement to clean up the river, all at once with local people and communities in 34 cities in Indonesia. "To remain successful, we need art, love, and true feeling of people in doing all the efforts. Through this kind of competition, we can always grow our inner art and emotion. Of this, we rely on young generation," said Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Housing of Republic Indonesia.

To incorporate the Water Day Ambassador competition, the event series also include choir and traditional dance competition. Of up to 25 participants within Greater Jakarta, Etniez Choir from SMAN 2, Bekasi was chosen as the first winner, while the traditional dance competition was topped by Tra Art Dance from SMKN 57 Jakarta.

About Directorate General of Water Resources

The Directorate General of Water Resources, under the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, has critical roles in formulating and implementing water resources management policies, provided in compliance with relevant legislation.

In order to perform their duties in accordance with the Directorate General of Water Resources, their functions are: policy formulation in the field of water resources conservation, utilization of water resources and to control water damage on surface water resources, and utilization of groundwater in accordance with the provisions of legislation; implementation of integrated water resource management in compliance with the provisions of legislation; preparation of the norms, standards, procedures, and criteria in the field of water resources management; provision of technical guidance and supervision related to water resources management; implementation of evaluation and reporting regarding to water resources management; implementation of the administration of the Directorate General of Water Resources; and implementation of other functions provided by the Minister.

