The Gatineau Loppet is offering many activities to attract skiers from all walks of life and promote the Outaouais's tourist attractions

Government of Canada awards $80,000 in financial assistance for the commercialization of the 40th edition of the biggest cross-country ski event in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism provides an excellent opportunity for economic diversification at the national and regional levels. The Government of Canada's investment in cultural and sport events is an effective way to support actions that generate significant economic and media benefits in the regions where these events are held.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, announced that the Gatineau Loppet has been granted $80,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to commercialize this sport event outside Quebec. Among other things, the organization will be developing promotional tools and implementing marketing activities to increase the number of participants from outside Quebec and to promote the Outaouais region as a prime destination for cross-country skiing.

In addition to eight cross-country ski races, the 2018 competition of this annual gathering in Gatineau Park includes three snowshoe races and three fatbike races. The funding granted through CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will go toward commercialization costs, including advertising placement and video clip capture and production.

"For 40 years, in addition to being a prestigious high-level competition, the Gatineau Loppet has helped promote Gatineau Park as a choice destination for cross-country skiers and contributed to the Outaouais region's tourism appeal overall."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"By investing in the Gatineau Loppet and other sport and cultural events, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitments. We are helping stimulate tourism, create high-quality jobs, strengthen the regions and ensure prosperity for the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The funding will help the Gatineau Loppet promote itself internationally, reaching a potential clientele of 130,000 active skiers in the Worldloppet marathon, which unites the 20 most prestigious long-distance cross-country ski races in the world, including the Gatineau Loppet."

Claude Laramée, President of the Board of Directors of the Gatineau Loppet

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

For more information on CED's key directions until 2021, consult Strategic Plan 2021 or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Through the New Tourism Vision, the Government is taking action to improve Canadian tourism marketing, access and product—all with the clear goal of increasing the total number of visitors to Canada .

