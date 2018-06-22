The Government of Canada encourages community employment benefits through infrastructure projects

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Through its infrastructure investments, the Government of Canada is committed to creating long-term economic growth and supporting local employment by providing more inclusive opportunities to under-represented groups.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, to announce a new measure aimed at ensuring that when building new infrastructure projects, proponents take into consideration the social and economic impact their project will have on the community and how they can encourage inclusive participation.

As part of the Investing in Canada plan, recipients of federal funding for new major public infrastructure projects will now be asked to consider how their projects can create training and job opportunities for under-represented groups and procurement opportunities for small-to-medium sized and social enterprises.

The Community Employment Benefits requirement is part of the Investing in Canada bilateral agreements being signed between Infrastructure Canada and the provinces and territories. It also applies to the recently launched Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and Smart Cities Challenge.

Investing in infrastructure projects means investing in our communities – providing employment, social and economic opportunities that benefit all Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government's investments in infrastructure are helping to build stronger, more inclusive communities across the country while creating well-paying jobs for the middle class and those working hard to join it. Today's announcement will help ensure that more Canadians, including those who have not traditionally benefitted from the jobs created by infrastructure investments, can access employment opportunities that help them reach their full potential."

— The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"One of the most important challenges for immigrants coming to Canada is being able to secure that first job. The Community Employment Benefits requirement will provide additional opportunities to a wider range of Canadians in the labour market, helping them contribute to their community. I am particularly pleased that the same spirit of a motion I put forward to ensure that major federal projects include a community benefits assessment will now be applied to major infrastructure projects."

— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The new Community Employment Benefits requirement applies to certain large infrastructure projects submitted under the $33 billion Investing in Canada bilateral agreements that are currently being signed between Infrastructure Canada and the provinces and territories. It will also be a requirement for projects under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and to all final proposals submitted for consideration to the Smart Cities Challenge.

bilateral agreements that are currently being signed between Infrastructure Canada and the provinces and territories. It will also be a requirement for projects under the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and to all final proposals submitted for consideration to the Smart Cities Challenge. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada will invest more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of will invest more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation, and rural and northern communities. A General Guidance document has been prepared to explain the Community Employment Benefits approach and reporting requirements.

Related product

Backgrounder

Applying a Community Employment Benefits requirement to major infrastructure projects

As part of the Investing in Canada plan, recipients of federal funding for new major public infrastructure projects will now be asked to pursue targeted efforts to contribute to the employment, economic and social benefits of the community.



The Community Employment Benefits requirement will see targets set for major projects to provide training, job opportunities and/or procurement opportunities to a broader array of Canadians. A General Guidance document has been prepared to explain the requirements of the initiative.

Applicants for major projects will now set and pursue targets for training and employment opportunities for groups that are identified as under-represented in the workforce or that face challenges entering the workforce, including:

Indigenous peoples

women

persons with disabilities

veterans

youth

apprentices

recent immigrants

The new requirement will also see projects providing procurement opportunities for small-to-medium sized and social enterprises. These are businesses operated by a charity or non-profit organization or that are designed around the delivery of social value.

For each project over a $10 million threshold (for most jurisdictions), provinces and territories will identify at least three of these target groups to benefit through training, employment or procurement opportunities. Projects are posted on the Investing in Canada Plan Project Map on the Infrastructure Canada website and will indicate when the Community Employment Benefits requirement has been applied. In cases where the requirement cannot be applied, a rationale will be provided.

Along with the Investing in Canada plan bilateral agreements being signed between Infrastructure Canada and the provinces and territories, this new requirement also applies to all projects under the recently launched Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund and to all final proposals submitted for consideration to Smart Cities Challenge.

