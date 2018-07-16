The HON Company Introduces Solve Expansion With Colorwav

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company would like to announce a colorful expansion to our versatile seating line, Solve. With this new wave of choices, it's easier than ever to personalize your workplace with one refined solution.

Crafted by the award-winning all-stars at Deisig Design, Solve's unique arsenal of options cater to varying postures, work styles, and body types. Solve fills the niche for total customization with a flexible seating family that allows for a tailored look and feel. Arm adjustability, tilt control options, and three back style choices make Solve an adaptable solution. With proper alignment, total support, and optimal balance in mind, it helps everyone do more with less while fitting into every space.

Our Solve expansion introduces Colorwav which adds pops of color and customization within your office. Create a bold statement or align with your brand by combining any of the three frame and back options with any of our optional lumbar colors: Regatta, Titanium, Designer White, Krypton, Bullseye, Black, or Ember.

Solve's new Designer White frame and ReActiv back continues to mix intelligent design and technology for an exceptional level of comfort. Whether you're looking for a quiet complement to existing furniture or identifying your loud statement piece, Solve fits your sophisticated style.

"Solve is a great solution in the office," says Brian Trego, Vice President of Product Management and Development at the HON Company. "By introducing Colorwav, Solve allows you to personalize the workplace to your preference. Envision your areas with loud and dynamic seating or go the traditional route with understated colors. There isn't a place in the office where Solve can't fit."

Flexibility and personalization unite with the Solve collection for a higher level of customization. The responsive design allows for intuitive, continuous support that provides all-day comfort tailor made for the individual. Backed by HON's industry-leading Lifetime Warranty, customers can trust the quality of Solve. To learn more, visit hon.com/chairs/solve.

About The HON Company

Since 1944 The HON Company has delivered inspired practicality to the workplace. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to brochure:https://www.hon.com/sites/hon.com/files/solve-brochure.pdf

Link to cut sheet: https://www.hon.com/sites/hon.com/files/solve-cut-sheet.pdf

