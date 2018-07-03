Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1

WORCESTER, Mass., July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, August 2, at 8:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. Through its international member company, Chaucer, The Hanover also underwrites business at Lloyd's of London in several major insurance and reinsurance classes, including marine, property and energy. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:


Investors:  

Media:

Oksana Lukasheva

Michael F. Buckley

(508) 855-2063

(508) 855-3099           

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-1-300676013.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

