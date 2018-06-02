The Master Teacher of Hot Yoga Conducts Teacher Training on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barkan Method of Hot Yoga, the premier hot yoga school in South Florida, announced that they will be hosting a Level 1, 200 Hour Teacher Training for prospective yoga instructors starting June 24, 2018. This three-week intensive course is a certified Yoga Alliance Teacher Training Program.

Jimmy Barkan's Level I Training was the first to be established in South Florida and is considered the top-rated training in South Florida and beyond. There are thousands of students and studio owners around the country and the world that got their start with The Barkan Method of Hot Yoga.

On the creation of the Hot Yoga Teacher Training Seminars, The Barkan Method Founder Jimmy Barkan said, "Teaching yoga teachers is something we cannot take for granted. It is a responsibility that cannot be taken lightly. There are too many teacher training programs out today lead by instructors with limited experience. My desire and ability to pass the knowledge I have gained in my 38 years of yoga is what sets The Barkan Method apart."

Jimmy has personally taught many celebrities including Miami Dolphins Legends Dan Marino and Zach Thomas, as well as Jerry Seinfeld, Martin Sheen, Quincy Jones and Raquel Welch.

Jimmy's unparalleled experience in teaching communication skills, body alignment and history a is what separates & distinguishes The Barkan Method Teacher Training from all others. Graduates will directly connect to a lineage of yoga teachers rooted in the heart and soul of India! Students will gain the proper tools and knowledge, and hone their communication skills to lead an effective and fun yoga class. With compassion and insight, Jimmy connects with each of his students on a personal level and offers a unique platform to explore their inherent skills and strengths as a teacher. Students will be prepared to lead their first Hot Yoga class with confidence.

Participants must be 21 years or older and be in good physical condition. Registration is encouraged as space is very limited, teachertraining.barkanmethod.com or call the Fort Lauderdale studio with questions at 954-563-0488. Apply now.

About The Barkan Method of Hot Yoga: Barkan has been practicing for 38 years, a studio owner for over 35 years, and certifying teachers for 25 years. In 2002, Jimmy started his own style of Hot Yoga, The Barkan Method, and began his teacher training program. Barkan has since personally lead over 30 Level I Teacher Trainings, and over 25 Level II/III Teacher Trainings. He has graduated well over 1,500 graduates who are now teaching all across the world. There are Barkan Method teachers and studios in: Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Thailand, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, France, England, Ireland, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Colombia, Costa Rica and the United States.

