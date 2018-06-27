Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
27.06.2018 19:41:00

The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Shelly Bruce, currently Associate Chief of the Communications Security Establishment, becomes Chief of the Communications Security Establishment, effective immediately.

Erin O'Gorman, currently Assistant Secretary, Government Operations, Treasury Board Secretariat, becomes Associate Secretary of the Treasury Board, effective July 9, 2018.

Biographical notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

 

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

