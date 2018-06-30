The Reinvention of the Job Site Camera

ATLANTA, June 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OxBlue designed and engineered The Cobalt Series camera for the construction industry to transform how teams monitor and document their projects.

OxBlue specializes in engineering construction time-lapse cameras, and after more than 20,000 active projects, the corporation has perfected an intelligent piece of technology that understands the needs of the industry.

Encased in a rugged enclosure, every element of the camera is engineered to give developers, owners, and general contractors crystal clear images and HD video of their projects. Additionally, the camera's built to be reliable in the harsh conditions found on the job site, including environmental controls to keep the camera's temperature regulated.

The camera design includes expanded visibility with 96° horizontal and 73° vertical field of view and uses a professional grade lens to ensure the best project views.

The system is entirely autonomous and increases connectivity from job site to office with an industrial grade 4G LTE connection supported by dual antennas. The onboard backup battery serves an instant power supply to relay diagnostics to OxBlue if the camera loses power, so client support can quickly resolve the issue.

The Cobalt Series also offers a simple installation process and can be attached to utility poles, rooftop parapets, or walls with the newly designed universal mount.

The camera can be switched between 110-220v and 12v solar power, allowing flexibility with a job site power options. Additionally, the cameras efficient power design more than doubles the reach of solar-powered systems, when tested against the previous generation of OxBlue construction cameras.

"Our goal with The Cobalt Series is to provide the construction industry with a solution that solves a range of challenges, including power, clarity, reliability, field of view, and ease of deployment. The two-plus years of development, including engineering, laboratory, and field testing, has resulted in advancements that exceeded our own expectations and gives clients the best camera in the business, one that sets the standard for image quality and HD livestreaming video." -Chandler McCormack, CEO

About OxBlue

OxBlue, the pioneer of construction camera technology, assists project owners, contractors, and developers by bringing their job sites into focus. OxBlue's award-winning service and wireless, and solar-powered, camera systems have been used on over 20,000 projects, in 50 states throughout the US and more than 36 countries. The technology empowers clients to make informed, real-time decisions, and the time-lapse photography elevates project marketing through sharable content. By streamlining and allowing remote access to the job site, OxBlue provides clients a method to ensure more successful projects.

SOURCE OxBlue