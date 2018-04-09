The Sartorialist Takes Aim at El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

MIAMI, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts and Scott Schuman – better known as The Sartorialist – have joined forces to bring an exclusive experience to guests of El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, one of the most iconic hotels in the world. Schuman has immortalized the hotels' guests in the second edition of The Guest List, following the first campaign at Royal Hideaway Playacar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

"A hotel's guests are closely tied to the vibes it gives off," the photographer says. "Certain places in the world are able to represent the local culture of their surroundings, and El Embajador is without a doubt one of those destinations."

Schuman is far from the first major creative talent to have fallen in love with El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel. The Dominican Republic property's magic has been conveyed throughout its 62-year history by such maestros as Francis Ford Coppola in The Godfather Part II. Members of the Kennedy family have stayed at the hotel, a number of political summits have been held here, and fashion legends Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta have confirmed its status as a symbol of timeless style.

About Scott Schuman

Scott Schuman has a close and long-standing relationship with the fashion world. In 2009, Penguin published an anthology of his snapshots which to date has sold over 100,000 copies, and his work forms part of the permanent display at both the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography. He is currently working on his next book.

About Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts:

The art of fine moments is a perfect description of Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts. Positioned in the luxury segment of the market as guardians of refinement and good taste, its resort hotels base their appeal on the promise of a superlative experience. This upmarket brand under the Barceló Hotel Group portfolio, includes two hotels in Latin America: Royal Hideaway Playacar, an exclusive Adults-Only all-inclusive resort on the Riviera Maya (Mexico), and the iconic El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). In Spain, Royal Hideaway has four high-class establishments: La Bobadilla, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Loja (Granada); Hotel Formentor, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Formentor (Mallorca); Asia Gardens, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, in Finestrat (Alicante), and the Royal Hideaway Sancti Petri in Sancti Petri (Cádiz). January 2018 will see the opening of the Royal Hideaway Corales Resort in La Caleta (Tenerife). Seven different hotels with the same values and a singular understanding of the art of living well. For more information, visit www.barcelo.com

