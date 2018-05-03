The Stars Group Launches 'Stars GBP100 Million Challenge' World Cup Promotion

TORONTO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Stars Group today announced the launch of the Stars GBP100 Million Challenge, a free-to-enter World Cup promotion across PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino which if awarded will be one of the largest prizes in sports betting history. Up to GBP100 million (or local promotion equivalent) will be awarded for a perfect win-lose-draw prediction for all 64 World Cup matches, which run from June 14 through July 15.

As well as the GBP100 million jackpot for a perfect prediction, the player to correctly predict the next highest number of match results will be awarded a first-place prize of $10,000 plus a Platinum Pass to the PokerStars Players No-Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC), which will take place in the Bahamas in January 2019. A Platinum Pass is worth approximately $30,000 and includes a $25,000 PSPC buy-in, accommodation at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and approximately $2,000 for travel and expenses.

First entry into the Stars GBP100 Million Challenge is free and will close the day before the opening World Cup match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Multiple entries are possible for customers who complete certain in-client challenges. Entry will be limited to players based in the United Kingdom (excluding Gibraltar and Isle of Man), Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

"This summer we're living up to our ambition of becoming the world's favourite iGaming destination by offering our customers the chance to win one of the biggest prizes in sports betting history," said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. "The Stars GBP100 Million Challenge will also allow us to become part of the enormous global betting interest in the World Cup and will make The Stars Group the place to be while watching the action this summer."

The Stars GBP100 Million Challenge is The Stars Group's first official cross-vertical, multi-market promotion, encompassing PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino. All players will also be entered on to a Stars GBP100 Million Challenge leader board, with points awarded for correct predictions. The top 1,000 entrants will all be awarded a selection of prizes including PokerStars Casino bonus spins, PokerStars Spin & Go tickets, and free bets with BetStars. Other World Cup promotions across The Stars Group include enhanced Stars Rewards, exclusive Odds Boost options at BetStars, and new Football Frenzy and Spin & Goal game variations at PokerStars.

The GBP100 Million Challenge will also introduce The Stars Group's first multi-brand ambassador, former cricket star and popular TV presenter, Freddie Flintoff. Freddie, who is a keen sports and poker fan, will represent The Stars Group across poker, sports and casino. Danish comedian and TV star Casper Christensen and Swedish celebrity chef Per Morberg will also be featured in campaigns across the Nordic regions for the World Cup.

The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Stars Group directly or indirectly, including through its Stars Interactive Group division, owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, such as PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands. These brands together have millions of registered customers globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker programming and content created for television and online audiences. The Stars Group, through certain of these and other brands, also offers non-poker gaming products, including casino and sportsbook. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries, is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, Australia, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions.

