The Votes Are In: Meet the 2018 Best Money Experts!

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After two and a half weeks of careful deliberation by readers, personal finance website GOBankingRates is thrilled to announce the winners of the seventh-annual Best Money Expert competition.

This year's event showcased 12 of the most influential money experts in the personal finance space as they competed for readers' votes and the title of Best Money Expert in their respective category. GOBankingRates chose categories based on topics that are most important to readers, including money management, net worth building and retirement planning.

To help democratize personal finance, contestants shared their personal stories and money advice. Readers voted for their top money expert of the year in each category.

Money Management 101

WINNER: Dominique Broadway

Brittney Castro

Erin Lowry

Michelle Schroeder-Gardner

Building Net Worth

WINNER: Marsha Barnes

Jeff Rose

Jen Sincero

John Rampton

Retirement Planning

WINNER: Ted Jenkin

J.D. Roth

Sharon Epperson

Tom Hegna

Everyday Finance Star

WINNER: Ebony Murphy

Edwin West

Jay Gibson

Mike Dolan

Dominique Broadway, winner in the "Money Management 101" category, is the founder and financial guru behind Finances Demystified. Broadway started her career as a financial advisor for a firm that focused solely on high net worth clients. After seeing individuals turned away for not fitting the client mold, Broadway launched her own company, which provides financial planning and education regardless of income or assets.

"I started my business to provide access to financial planning and education to people that are often told they don't have 'enough money' to sit down with a financial professional," said Broadway. "To receive this honor, after being told that you can't get far helping people that 'don't have tons of money,' further proves that there is a need, and helps me to further my mission to educate!"

Marsha Barnes is the founder of The Finance Bar and winner in the "Building Net Worth" category. Barnes converted an old school bus into a trendy mobile hub for financial education in order to bring financial resources to those who need it most. Her passion is helping women and couples achieve their financial goals.

"I have committed my life to serving as a cheerleader and money mentor to those that are on a financial journey," said Barnes. "Being honored as the Best Money Expert in this category serves as another reminder of the charge and responsibility that I have to support others as they work to solidify financial success."

Ted Jenkin, winner in the "Retirement Planning" category, is the founder of oXYGen Financial, a leading financial services company with a twist. The company adopted a new model that provides clients with a "Private CFO" to help make day-to-day financial decisions and give strategic advice, similar to a CFO for a company.

Jenkin advises to, "manage your paycheck better today, to recreate a paycheck for tomorrow."

See more financial tips and strategies from this year's experts.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance website dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including CNN, MSN, MONEY, AOL Finance, CBS MoneyWatch, Business Insider and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us here.

Contact:

Natalie Richter, Media Relations

GOBankingRates.com

nrichter@consumertrack.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-votes-are-in-meet-the-2018-best-money-experts-300670872.html

SOURCE GOBankingRates