The global calcined anthracite market size is expected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2025 exhibiting a 1.0% CAGR during the forecast period. High carbon content, along with superior thermal and electrical stability offered by the product as compared to conventional anthracite, is expected to propel its demand in steel manufacturing.



Calcined anthracite manufacturers position themselves in the market on the basis of product quality, price, and production volumes. However, persistent demand-supply gap in the industry, caused by declining raw material availability, coupled with presence of substitutes such as petcoke, is expected to limit industry growth.



Major manufacturers are primarily located in China, U.S., and European countries owing to easy access to anthracite in these regions. Many of these players have established contracts with anthracite mining companies to ensure secure flow of raw materials for manufacturing. However, declining mining activities across the globe are expected to hamper the raw material supply chain.



Discrepancies in production volume of anthracite coal have a severe impact on its pricing, which directly affects the prices of calcined anthracite.Anthracite prices have seen major fluctuations in the past five years owing to variations in mining output.



Insufficient production volumes and rising raw material prices are likely to increase calcined anthracite prices in the near future.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By technology, electrically calcined anthracite accounted for 74.8% of the overall volume in 2016 owing to its higher process efficiency

• On the basis of end use, the basic oxygen steelmaking segment was valued at USD 642.1 million in 2016. The product offers a high carbon content relative to its cost and helps achieve up to 30% cost savings in steel manufacturing

• China was the largest steel producer in the world in 2016, which also makes it the largest consumer of calcined anthracite in the world. That year, the country accounted for a share of 52.8% in the global demand

• India is expected exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025 owing to rapid growth of the domestic steel manufacturing sector, coupled with recent ban on petcoke products in certain parts of the country

• Insufficient production of calcined anthracite in comparison to its demand is expected to result in higher product prices over the forecast period, lowering the bargaining power of consumers

• Calcined anthracite manufacturers differentiate their products on the basis of quality and price, keeping in mind properties such as carbon content and purity level

• Key players such as Elkem Carbon, Rheinfelden Carbon, Resorbent s.r.o., and Asbury Carbons are mainly engaged in manufacturing electrical and gas calcined anthracite products specific to steel manufacturing applications.



