NEW YORK, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare and increasing demand for a safe and highly maneuverable gun system on a warfare platform are the major factors driving the remote weapon station market globally



The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 8.48 billion in 2018 to USD 14.42 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2018 to 2023. The market for remote weapon stations is driven by several factors, such as rising number of wars and cross-border disputes, rise in asymmetric warfare, and increasing military use of offensive weapons for tactical operations. The growth of the remote weapon station market could, however, be affected by certain major challenging factors in the coming years, such as the complexity involved in the integration of the remote weapon station with a wide range of platforms.



Based on technology, the close-in weapon system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the remote weapon station market has been segmented into close-in weapon system, remote controlled gun system, and others.The close-in weapon system segment of the remote weapon station market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the close-in weapon system segment can be attributed to increasing research & development activities worldwide for the development of advanced technologies and the enhanced reliability and unmanned operations of weapon systems.



Europe is estimated to lead the remote weapon station market during the forecast period

Europe is estimated to lead, while the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher rate in the remote weapon station market during the forecast period.The UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany are the key markets for the remote weapon station in Europe.



The growth of the market in the European countries is primarily attributed to technological advancements and rising incidences of armed conflicts or war against terrorism and also recent geopolitical events triggered by Russia that have led many Eastern Europe countries to enhance their defense capabilities.



Break-up of profile of primary participants of the remote weapon station market

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 45%, Director level – 25%, Others – 30%

• By Region – North America - 25%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 40%, RoW – 15%



Major companies profiled in the report are Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey), MOOG (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), F N Herstal (Belgium), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

This report presents a complete analysis of the remote weapon station market during the forecast period. The remote weapon station market has been broadly classified on the basis of application (military, homeland security), platform (land, airborne, naval), component (sensors, human machine interface, weapons & armaments), weapon type (lethal, non-lethal), mobility (stationary, moving), technology (close-in weapon systems, remote controlled gun systems, and others), and region.



