The successful 2018 China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) will continue with the 2019 edition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the China International Self-service, Kiosk & Vending Show (CVS2018), the organiser of the event - UBM Sinoexpo Ltd - has announced that the trade fair will again be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center, with the date set for April 2019.

Review of CVS 2018

Launched in 2004, the 2018 China International Self-service, Kiosk & Vending Show (CVS) delivered a high-value and high-impact experience for all attendees. As the premier event in the industry, the 15th edition of CVS (part of a comprehensive show under the umbrella of Hotel PLUS, organized by UBM Sinoexpo) attracted more than 300 exhibitors in 15,000 square metres of exhibition space, and hosted more than 20,000 visitors from 50+ countries and regions.

The exhibition provided attendees with vital business growth and relationship-building opportunities through education, networking and exposure to hundreds of new products and services. Well-known corporate brands were present, but the exhibition also gathered many industry rookies as vendors.

Exhibits include vending machines, coffee machines, machine accessories, self-service equipment, components and spare parts, services, currency recognition systems, self-service terminals and solutions, payment systems, mobile payment terminal equipment, self-help printing equipment, vended beverages, coffee and foods, remote data transmission, and other products and solutions.

CVS is leading the industry

After 15 years of development, the CVS show has earned a good reputation both home and abroad. 90%+ of industry leaders like FUJI BINGSHAN, EVOCA, KIMMA, TCN, LEIYUNFENG, BAIXUE, LE VENDING, CPI, ICT, JCM, ITL, MEI, LOTTE E&M, FUJITSU, KUBOTA, SANDAN, and U-BOX were present to showcase their unique products and solutions. The CVS Show provides an incomparable platform for all participants to exchange ideas, promote businesses and reinforce relationships.

A series of educational programs was conducted and presented by high-impact keynote speakers, who shared insights on emerging trends, innovations and customer experiences to help businesses achieve greater success. One highlight was the Shanghai International Smart Retailing High-end Summit, successfully held in Shanghai New International Expo Center between April 26-27, 2018. It attracted nearly 800 attendees, mostly industry leaders, who shared insights and innovations.

Early Bird Savings until August 31, 2018

As an essential show dedicated to vending, self-service and OCS industries for more than 14 years, the 16th CVS Show is worth looking forward to. The show will be held as part of Hotel PLUS, covering a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, and is expected to attract more than 100,000 professional buyers from various industries.

Attendees are encouraged to register now for early bird savings, available until 31 August. Visit www.chinavending.com.cn/en-us/home to learn more.

