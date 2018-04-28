|
28.04.2018 05:28:00
The9 Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Information as of and for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017
SHANGHAI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (the "Company") hereby announces its unaudited consolidated statement of income for the six months ended December 31, 2017 and its unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.
THE9 LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(Expressed in Renminbi - RMB and US Dollars - US$, except share data)
Six months
Six months
2017
2016
2017
2017
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Online game services
14,764,789
27,910,283
56,799,234
8,729,882
Other revenues
998,950
5,326,969
645,193
99,164
15,763,739
33,237,252
57,444,427
8,829,046
Sales taxes
(4,478)
(24,728)
(55,132)
(8,474)
Total net revenues
15,759,261
33,212,524
57,389,295
8,820,572
Cost of revenues
(10,022,806)
(20,183,093)
(13,759,248)
(2,114,758)
Gross profit
5,736,455
13,029,431
43,630,047
6,705,814
Operating expenses:
Product development
(24,644,352)
(34,165,939)
(20,468,044)
(3,145,881)
Sales and marketing
(5,438,769)
(9,903,014)
(3,651,200)
(561,179)
General and administrative
(67,495,956)
(86,261,135)
(41,328,724)
(6,352,109)
Total operating expenses
(97,579,077)
(130,330,088)
(65,447,968)
(10,059,169)
Other operating income
175,880
3,441,107
174,074
26,755
Loss from operations
(91,666,742)
(113,859,550)
(21,643,847)
(3,326,600)
Impairment on other investment
-
(2,806,439)
(9,109,312)
(1,400,076)
Interest income (expenses), net
(42,754,204)
(23,236,767)
(41,137,471)
(6,322,713)
Fair value change on warrants liability
3,843,386
10,807,612
8,772,080
1,348,244
Gain (loss) on disposal of equity investee and available-for-sale
115,349
(1,217,405)
-
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
5,546,485
(8,835,965)
13,660,262
2,099,544
Other income (expenses), net
2,028,053
1,101,268
2,641,534
405,996
Loss before income tax expense and share of loss in equity
(122,887,673)
(138,047,026)
(46,816,754)
(7,195,605)
Income tax benefit
-
6,079,282
-
-
Recovery of equity investment in excess of cost
-
-
60,548,651
9,306,157
Share of loss in equity method investments
(1,472,283)
(80,579,942)
(1,464,848)
(225,143)
Net income (loss) for the period
(124,359,956)
(212,547,906)
12,267,049
1,885,409
Net (loss) gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
(8,122,462)
(13,307,081)
12,078,102
1,856,370
Net (loss) gain attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(2,458,427)
(7,651,793)
4,575,730
703,277
Net loss attributable to The9 Limited
(113,779,067)
(191,589,032)
(4,386,783)
(674,238)
Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrollling interest
(35,759,965)
(45,026,749)
(21,366,268)
(3,283,935)
Net loss attributable to holders of ordinary shares
(149,539,032)
(236,615,781)
(25,753,051)
(3,958,173)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Currency translation adjustments
731,780
(440,220)
(10,257,541)
(1,576,555)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(123,628,176)
(212,988,126)
2,009,508
308,854
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Noncontrolling interest
(4,221,606)
(12,439,886)
17,679,256
2,717,252
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
(2,458,427)
(7,651,793)
4,575,730
703,277
The9 Limited
(116,948,143)
(192,896,447)
(20,245,478)
(3,111,675)
Net loss attributable to holders of ordinary shares per share
- Basic
(6.25)
(9.89)
(0.77)
(0.12)
- Diluted
(6.25)
(9.89)
(0.77)
(0.12)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- Basic
23,915,501
23,915,501
33,426,448
33,426,448
- Diluted
23,915,501
23,915,501
33,426,448
33,426,448
THE9 LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS INFORMATION
(Expressed in Renminbi - RMB and US Dollars - US$)
As of December
As of December 31, 2017
RMB
RMB
US$
(audited)
(unaudited)
(Note)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
38,878,076
142,624,020
21,920,911
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
8,607,120
2,607,568
400,776
Advances to suppliers
9,085,165
8,102,278
1,245,297
Prepayments and other current assets
11,625,716
6,616,297
1,016,906
Amounts due from related parties
19,842,139
2,492,842
383,143
Assets classified as held for sale
-
20,669,377
3,176,825
Total current assets
88,038,216
183,112,382
28,143,858
Investments in equity investees
163,037,501
48,243,558
7,414,899
Property, equipment and software, net
26,765,824
20,721,252
3,184,798
Land use right, net
66,431,476
64,510,566
9,915,092
Other long-lived assets, net
6,618,977
6,521,420
1,002,324
Total Assets
350,891,994
323,109,178
49,660,971
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowing
107,517,367
108,743,369
16,713,550
Accounts payable
37,038,856
37,129,671
5,706,726
Other taxes payable
283,994
1,714,992
263,589
Advances from customers
26,711,967
47,558,542
7,309,614
Amounts due to related parties
107,203,023
88,939,108
13,669,691
Deferred revenue
15,921,873
5,576,269
857,057
Refund of game points
169,998,682
169,998,682
26,128,319
Warrants
16,357,737
3,742,271
575,177
Convertible notes
-
260,563,020
40,047,803
Interest payable
412,626
9,505,843
1,461,021
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
92,302,898
83,700,051
12,864,462
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified
-
2,273,532
349,435
Total current liabilities
573,749,023
819,445,350
125,946,444
Long-term borrowing
35,141,459
-
-
Convertible notes
197,284,836
-
-
Total Liabilities
806,175,318
819,445,350
125,946,444
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
246,771,133
306,014,668
47,033,593
Shareholders' Equity (Deficits):
Ordinary shares (US$0.01 par value; 23,915,501 and
1,931,642
3,328,852
511,635
Additional paid-in capital
2,525,599,832
2,527,215,315
388,425,882
Statutory reserves
28,071,982
28,071,982
4,314,585
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,582,023
(16,445,748)
(2,527,665)
Accumulated deficit
(2,897,802,287)
(3,015,968,137)
(463,545,816)
The9 Limited shareholders' deficit
(339,616,808)
(473,797,736)
(72,821,379)
Noncontrolling interest
(362,437,649)
(328,553,104)
(50,497,687)
Total shareholder's deficit
(702,054,457)
(802,350,840)
(123,319,066)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
350,891,994
323,109,178
49,660,971
About The9 Limited
The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 is stepping into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates, directly or through its affiliates, its proprietary mobile games and web games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Game, Audition mobile, Knight Forever and Q Jiang San Guo.
