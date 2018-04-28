The9 Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 27, 2018. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 is stepping into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates, directly or through its affiliates, its proprietary mobile games and web games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Game, Audition mobile, Knight Forever and Q Jiang San Guo.

Website: http://www.the9.com/en/

