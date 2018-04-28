Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
28.04.2018 05:00:00

The9 Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 27, 2018. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov  as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 is stepping into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates, directly or through its affiliates, its proprietary mobile games and web games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Game, Audition mobile, Knight Forever and Q Jiang San Guo.

Website: http://www.the9.com/en/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2017-300638512.html

SOURCE The9 Limited

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Plus
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB