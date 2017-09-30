Thomas McDonald Appointed to Board of Directors of Vesta

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Growth Partners (Jaguar) is pleased to announce today that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") has appointed Thomas McDonald to its Board of Directors. Mr. McDonald, Managing Partner of Jaguar, will also serve on the company's Investment Committee.

Vesta, a Jaguar portfolio company, is a leading real estate owner, developer and asset administrator of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. In May 2017, Jaguar acquired a 5% strategic minority stake in Vesta.

"We look forward to benefitting from Thomas' 20 years of industry experience across Latin America and his contribution to Vesta's 20/20 plan, and beyond," said Lorenzo Berho Corona, Chairman and CEO of Vesta."

"Vesta's founders and their seasoned management team have built a leading, institutional industrial property platform. We appreciate the invitation to join the board and look forward to contributing our experience in Mexico and in the sector, and assist Vesta in continuing to be recognized as a leader in terms of their multi-faceted growth strategy and corporate governance," said Mr. McDonald.

Mr. McDonald has over 20 years of emerging markets investing experience and is currently a Managing Partner of Jaguar Growth Partners, an investment management firm specializing in real estate private equity in growth markets globally. Mr. McDonald is a member of the boards of Aliansce Shopping Centers, Latam Logistics Properties, and Hoteles City Express, the portfolio companies in Jaguar's inaugural fund. Mr. McDonald graduated from the University of Notre Dame and received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Jaguar Growth Partners

Headquartered in New York with an office in Sao Paulo, Jaguar Growth Partners is a privately-held investment management firm specializing in real estate private equity in growth markets globally. Founded in 2013 by Gary Garrabrant and Thomas McDonald, Jaguar invests in and develops scalable real estate operating platforms and companies poised to grow in emerging economies characterized by an expanding middle-class and attendant consumerism, aspirational youth, urbanization and inefficient access to capital. Jaguar invests through managed funds, exclusively focused on Latin America. Jaguar plans to commence activities in Asia in 2018, initially focusing on high-yield debt investment in India. Jaguar is distinguished by an active investment style working in close collaboration with local operating partners. Jaguar is a member of the Pension Real Estate Association, Emerging Markets Private Equity Association, Latin American Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and the Institutional Limited Partners Association. Please see www.jaguargrowth.com or @JaguarGrowth for additional information.

About Vesta

Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset administrator of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of September 30, 2017, Vesta owned 147 properties located in modern industrial parks in 13 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 24.6mm sf. The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others.

