TiENPAY Limited Announces Expansion Into South Korea With New Joint Venture

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TiENPAY Limited announced their new subsidiary by means of a Joint Venture: TiENPAY Korea Co., Limited. TiENPAY Korea will serve as TiENPAY's first foray and springboard into the South Korea marketplace for mobile banking, e-wallet and cryptocurrency-related services.

TiENPAY Korea aims to tap into the vast potential for cryptocurrency-related services that uniquely exist inside South Korea. Given South Korea's high market penetration rate for cryptocurrency trading versus the global average, there is a developing need for related digital banking & e-wallet services that run parallel to cryptocurrency market movements. TiENPAY Limited is confident that the market for these types of services, especially in South Korea, is at the very beginning of a much larger trend.

TiENPAY Limited CEO, Mr. William Tien commented on the expansion of TiENPAY into South Korea. "South Korea is without a doubt the most dynamic and aggressive marketplace for cryptocurrency trading and overall traffic. TiENPAY Limited is being proactive and enterprising so as to fully capitalize on the many opportunities that exist inside South Korea."

Those investors and Interested parties who wish to learn more about TiENPAY Limited's expansion plans into new markets can visit the Company website, at www.tienpay.com.

TiENPAY Limited (Hong Kong), founded in 2011, is primarily a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, and also focuses on designing Internet of Things (IOT) hardware serving the banking sector. Given the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment and as a storer of value these past few years, TiENPAY has strategically positioned the Firm to best prepare for and anticipate the new norm in digital banking, e-payments, and cryptocurrency services.

