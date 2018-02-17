ATX 3 408 0,5%  Dow 25 219 0,1%  Nasdaq 6 771 -0,4%  Euro 1,2405 -0,8% 
ATX P 1 722 0,5%  EStoxx50 3 427 1,1%  Nikkei 21 720 1,2%  CHF 1,1514 -0,2% 
DAX 12 452 0,9%  FTSE100 7 295 0,8%  Öl 64,9 0,6%  Gold 1 346 -1,1% 

18.02.2018 01:15:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

TiENPAY Limited Announces Expansion Into South Korea With New Joint Venture

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TiENPAY Limited announced their new subsidiary by means of a Joint Venture: TiENPAY Korea Co., Limited. TiENPAY Korea will serve as TiENPAY's first foray and springboard into the South Korea marketplace for mobile banking, e-wallet and cryptocurrency-related services. 

TiENPAY Korea aims to tap into the vast potential for cryptocurrency-related services that uniquely exist inside South Korea. Given South Korea's high market penetration rate for cryptocurrency trading versus the global average, there is a developing need for related digital banking & e-wallet services that run parallel to cryptocurrency market movements. TiENPAY Limited is confident that the market for these types of services, especially in South Korea, is at the very beginning of a much larger trend.

TiENPAY Limited CEO, Mr. William Tien commented on the expansion of TiENPAY into South Korea. "South Korea is without a doubt the most dynamic and aggressive marketplace for cryptocurrency trading and overall traffic. TiENPAY Limited is being proactive and enterprising so as to fully capitalize on the many opportunities that exist inside South Korea."

Those investors and Interested parties who wish to learn more about TiENPAY Limited's expansion plans into new markets can visit the Company website, at www.tienpay.com.

TiENPAY Limited (Hong Kong), founded in 2011, is primarily a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, and also focuses on designing Internet of Things (IOT) hardware serving the banking sector. Given the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment and as a storer of value these past few years, TiENPAY has strategically positioned the Firm to best prepare for and anticipate the new norm in digital banking, e-payments, and cryptocurrency services.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tienpay-limited-announces-expansion-into-south-korea-with-new-joint-venture-300600458.html

SOURCE TiENPAY LIMITED

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen dank US-Börsenerholung mit Plus ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zum Wochenschluss wieder zulegen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH