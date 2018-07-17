Tianjin Airlines receives a new Airbus A330 aircraft

TIANJIN, China, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin Airlines, owned by HNA group has acquired a new Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Toulouse on July 17th, which is Tianjin Airlines' third new aircraft this year, hitting back at delivery delay rumors.

Tianjin Airlines, founded in 2009, is based in Tianjin, China. As of today, Tianjin Airlines operates a fleet of 98 aircraft, which includes 33 Airbus A330, A320, and A321 aircraft. The new aircraft joins the four A330's already in the fleet as the ninety-ninth aircraft of the Airlines.

This Airbus A330-300 is able to seat 303 passengers with 279 seats in economy class and 24 seats in upper class. The upper class seats are in a herringbone arrangement that allows passengers to enjoy flat beds and increased privacy while maintaining direct access to the aisle. All 279 economy class passengers can experience Thales Avant in-flight entertainment system and a 110v power supply and a USB port.

Tianjin Airlines announced that they continue to take to the skies, adding flights from Tianjin to Tokyo and Osaka, with more flights planned from Tianjin, Xi'an, and Chongqing to London, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.