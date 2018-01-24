Tikehau Capital to Provide the Conforama Group With EUR 115 Million Financing Facility over Three Years

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced that it has concluded a funding facility agreement of 115 million euros for a period of three years with the Conforama Group, a major European player in household equipment.

The Conforama Group now has almost 200 million euros of additional liquidity, ensuring its long-term financial independence and stability. This will allow the group to continue to carry out its multichannel development projects, in France and in each of the countries where it operates.

The Conforama Group is a major player in household equipment in Europe, both in-store and on-line. It has 14,000 employees and operates 315 stores, of which 224 are in France and 91 around seven European countries: Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Italy, Croatia and Serbia.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: "We are pleased to bring our expertise to the Conforama Group, a player active in the local, national and international economy. Our bespoke, flexible and responsive financing solutions enable us to act as a responsible investor and a long-term financial partner."

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €12.6bn of assets, with shareholders’ equity of €2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 185 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

