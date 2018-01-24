ATX 3 691 0,1%  Dow 26 211 0,0%  Nasdaq 6 963 0,8%  Euro 1,2338 0,3% 
ATX P 1 860 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 668 -0,1%  Nikkei 23 941 -0,8%  CHF 1,1731 -0,4% 
DAX 13 554 0,0%  FTSE100 7 690 -0,5%  Öl 69,9 0,1%  Gold 1 351 0,7% 

Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif Aktie [WKN DE: A2DMZM / ISIN: FR0013230612]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

24.01.2018 13:15:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Tikehau Capital to Provide the Conforama Group With EUR 115 Million Financing Facility over Three Years

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced that it has concluded a funding facility agreement of 115 million euros for a period of three years with the Conforama Group, a major European player in household equipment.

The Conforama Group now has almost 200 million euros of additional liquidity, ensuring its long-term financial independence and stability. This will allow the group to continue to carry out its multichannel development projects, in France and in each of the countries where it operates.

The Conforama Group is a major player in household equipment in Europe, both in-store and on-line. It has 14,000 employees and operates 315 stores, of which 224 are in France and 91 around seven European countries: Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Italy, Croatia and Serbia.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: "We are pleased to bring our expertise to the Conforama Group, a player active in the local, national and international economy. Our bespoke, flexible and responsive financing solutions enable us to act as a responsible investor and a long-term financial partner."

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €12.6bn of assets, with shareholders’ equity of €2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 185 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Nachrichten zu Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif 22,70 -0,87% Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX fester -- DAX tritt auf der Stelle
Die Aufwärtsbewegung am heimischen Aktienmarkt gerät am Mittwoch ins Stocken.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH