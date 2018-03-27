Tim Hortons® Reveals its Revitalized Restaurant Experience

New 'Welcome Image' to be rolled out across a majority of Restaurants in Canada by 2021

OAKVILLE, ON, March 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Since opening its doors in 1964, Tim Hortons® has been at the centre of Canadian communities, always evolving to meet the needs of its Guests. Today, Tim Hortons® revealed its revitalized Restaurant design that provides Guests with a modernized Restaurant experience. The new Welcome Image is a part of Tim Hortons® focus on always striving to improve the Guest experience, through a more contemporary Restaurant environment, premium quality coffee and food, and new creative ways to connect with Guests.

"We know that Tim Hortons® is a fundamental part of Canadian culture and we've worked hard with our Restaurant Owners to ensure we're delivering exactly what our Guests have come to expect from their favourite local coffee shop – we want Tim Hortons® to always be their home away from home," said Alex Macedo, President of the Tim Hortons® brand. "Throughout the creative process, we conducted extensive market testing that revealed our new Welcome Image is not only approved, but loved by our Guests across the country."

Together, with Restaurant Owners, Tim Hortons® will invest C$700 million to bring the Welcome Image to a majority of Canadian Tim Hortons® Restaurants over the next four years. As part of the new image, the Restaurant exterior will be designed with natural looking, lighter, and more inviting materials. Inside, Restaurants will be decorated with artwork that reflects Tim Hortons® values and history – including a commissioned portrait of Tim Horton, a mosaic of iconic brand images and a photo wall that features Tim Hortons® unique coffee-sourcing and proprietary blending process. Guests will also enjoy upgraded, open concept seating that fosters the sense of community at the core of the Tim Hortons® brand.

Tim Hortons reiterated this message in its most recent social media campaign, which brought neighbours across Canada together over a cup of Tim Hortons® coffee. This heart-warming campaign is also part of Tim Hortons® renewed focus on celebrating the brand's Canadian heritage and community identity.

"The expectations of our Guests are evolving, and as Canada's most iconic brand, so must we," said Macedo. "Together with our Restaurant Owners, we're focused on taking Tim Hortons® to new heights – from revitalizing the Restaurant experience and evolving our menu offerings to developing creative campaigns that make all of our Guests proud to call their local Tim Hortons® home."

About Tim Hortons®

TIM HORTONS® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, TIM HORTONS® appeals to a broad range of consumer tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. TIM HORTONS® has more than 4,700 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States, and around the world. To learn more about the TIM HORTONS® brand, please visit the TIM HORTONS® brand website at www.timhortons.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons