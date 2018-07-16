Tim O'Brien Homes Unveils 1st Home in Wisconsin's 1st Net Zero Community

NEW BERLIN, Wis., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m., Tim O'Brien Homes Inc along with Neumann Companies, SunVest Solar Inc., and the City of New Berlin will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Savannah Model Home at Wisconsin's first Net Zero community, Red Fox Crossing in New Berlin.

A Net Zero Community has the electrical generation from photovoltaic (PV) solar systems (the amount produced) that will offset the projected electrical consumption (the amount used) of each individual home built. All of the 34 homes will include a six to eight kW photovoltaic (PV) solar array and receive third party certification by: ENERGY STAR® V3 National Qualified Home, EPA WaterSense® and EPA Indoor Air Plus Qualified Home.

"Red Fox Crossing has the potential to be the turning point in building a more sustainable community in Wisconsin, versus focusing on only one home at a time," says Tim O'Brien, President of Tim O'Brien Homes. "A more holistic approach to high performance and sustainable communities."

The Savannah home plan was Tim O'Brien Homes Parade Model in 2017 and has proven to be a popular addition especially for those homebuyers wanting a more spacious ranch layout. This split bedroom layout features over 2,400 square feet, a soaring front foyer entry, spacious master bedroom suite, open concept design and powered by the sun with solar panels.

This model home is among one of the first three home in the state of Wisconsin that is certified by the U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Home. It has a Home Energy Rating Score (HERS) of 26, the Savannah will only use 26 percent of the energy a code build home of its size would. The Home Energy Rating Score (HERS) is a national index that shows where a home lands on an energy scale. The lower the score, the more energy-efficient the home and the more money the homeowners will save, similar to the MPG rating for automobiles.

"Buyers are looking for ways to save on their true cost of homeownership," says Angela Cooper, Milwaukee Division President of Tim O'Brien Homes. "The upfront costs of building a net zero home might be slightly more than a code built home but the money saved in monthly utility bills results in an overall less expensive home."

The three partner companies share an environmental tie. Tim O'Brien Homes focuses on energy efficiency and green building. In fact, they built the first Emerald Certified home following the National Green Building Standard (NGBS). Neumann Developments, Inc. has developed over 3000 acres of land with 50% preserved green space. SunVest Solar adds the technology to bring solar energy to the homes, both new and existing homes as well as commercial projects.

"It has always been our dream to offer an energy independent community," said Matt Neumann, President of Neumann Companies. "We are excited to have all three companies involved in creating Wisconsin's first Net Zero community."

Other highlights of the Savannah include a gourmet kitchen with built-in appliances, soaring cathedral ceiling and spacious great room and dinette. The great room is anchored by the fireplace and unique box tray ceiling. The large master bedroom suite has a substantial walk-in closet and spa-like bath. A family work zone that features a desk, lockers, and a closet. On the opposite side of the home are two spacious secondary bedrooms connected by a private, Jack & Jill bath.

Red Fox Crossing is located on the south west corner of W. Grange Avenue and S. Sunnyslope Road, serviced by New Berlin School District, and close to shopping and Interstate 43. Homes range in size from 1,900 square foot for a ranch and 2,200 square foot for a two-story and feature natural materials on the exterior. The neighborhood is 50 percent sold out with home and lot packages from $450,000 to $650,000.

For more information about Tim O'Brien Homes and Red Fox Crossing, call 262.542.5750 or visit TimOBrienHomes.com

Tim O'Brien Homes, Inc. is a semi-custom, single-family home builder with offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and committed to energy efficiency, innovative designs, green building practices, and renewable technologies. Every home built meets the Focus on Energy and the Wisconsin Green Built Home programs which are third-party tested and certified, ensuring a solid investment and low cost of homeownership. All homes feature a 10-year limited warranty that is transferable and backed by insurance. Focused on delivering an extraordinary building experience, their team of industry professionals has provided over 1,000 new homes to satisfied customers.

SOURCE Tim O'Brien Homes