Tourico Vacations Reviews Travel Alerts and Warnings

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently there are several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisories in place for locations including Afghanistan, Central African Republic (CAR), Iran, Iraq, and more.

Afghanistan continues to suffer terrorism, armed conflict, civil unrest, and other detriment as occurrences of kidnappings, landmines, bombings, insurgent attacks, and additional threats increase for all areas, including hospitals, hotels, restaurants, religious buildings, schools, and airports to name a few.

The Central African Republic is also facing increased violence and hostility with significant rises in crime and civil unrest specifically referring to robberies, aggravated battery, and homicide, making the area particularly unsafe for anyone traveling throughout the area.

U.S. citizens are facing arbitrary arrests and unlawful detention in areas throughout Iran, with authorities specifically targeting business and academic travelers, journalists, and other non-governmental personnel on suspicions of espionage and threats to Iranian national security.

Baghdad remains an especially risky area of Iraq for any U.S. citizens due to a surge of terrorism activity and armed conflict. Extreme risks of kidnapping and violence are likely for travelers throughout the area as well as the entirety of the country.

Visit the Department of State's website to become informed about the current global travel threats to ensure you travel safely and join the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive all the most recent security messages, as well as make it easier to find you in the event of an emergency.

