Transaction of the person closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS informs that it has on 02.05.2018 received a notification from Jaan Pillesaar, a member of the supervisory board of the management company that based on 02.05.2018 transaction AS Helmes, a legal person closely related to him, transferred shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS to the following persons:

1) JPF Valdus OÜ - 39,810 shares;

2) IDS Varahaldus OÜ - 8,447 shares.

Jaan Pillesaar also informed that JPF Valdus OÜ, the acquirer of 39,810 shares, is a person related to him.

According to the information provided to the Fund, the final beneficial owners of these shares did not change.

A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.





Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee