Transactions, related to the payment of the variable remuneration in shares of the Bank, have been concluded

In order to pay a part of the variable remuneration to the employees’ group in the Bank’s shares as set out in the requirements of the Variable Remuneration Policy of the Bank of Lithuania, the transactions of the Bank’s share purchase have been concluded on the stock exchange Nasdaq Vilnius on 3 April 2018 in compliance with the joint orders of the employees’ group. 1 624 394 units of the shares of the Bank purchased through these transactions pay the Bank and entities of Bank’s financial group, thus, fulfilling the obligation to pay part of the variable remuneration in shares of the Bank.





