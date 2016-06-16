ATX 3 408 0,5%  Dow 25 219 0,1%  Nasdaq 6 771 -0,4%  Euro 1,2405 -0,8% 
Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces February 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:TZZ) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.0583 per Class A share of the Company. The distribution, which constitutes a return of capital, will  be paid on March 15, 2018 to holders of Class A shares of record on February 28, 2018. As of February 17, 2018, there were 11,864,441 Class A shares outstanding. The Company intends to continue with similar monthly distributions until further notice.

About the Company

Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership is the manager of and portfolio advisor to the Company. On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

SOURCE Trez Capital

