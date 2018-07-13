Tri-North Announces Strategic Expansion of Nova Division

MADISON, Wisc., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-North, an award-winning, full-service commercial construction management company based in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of their Nova division. Nova is an experience design group specializing in custom design solutions that translate their clients' unique brand stories into the built environment.

Tom Thayer, president and CEO of Tri-North says, "Our strategic growth plans include expanding and refining our Nova team with immensely talented individuals who bring the perfect mix of expertise to round out our service offerings and capabilities."

As part of the focused expansion, Linda Getz has been promoted to president/chief experience officer. Getz has over 20 years of experience in effective brand communication and strategy in retail and exhibit environments and has been with the division since its launch eight years ago. Joining Getz are Jen Cherry, vice president of sales; Kristin Zeilinger, graphic designer; and Theresa Tresner, project designer, making Nova the only boutique experience design group exclusively led by women among their competition.

About the expansion, Getz says, "The industry of designing experiences is increasing in demand. As the digital age shifts more retail and services online, we're finding that more organizations are embracing new business models that require renovations, new builds and often rebranding to enhance the in-store experience of their brick-and-mortar locations. I'm confident in our ability to lead clients to success in all of these areas and am thrilled to be surrounded by such an experienced, creative team."

Nova is backed by Tri-North's 37 years in the construction industry. Thayer believes this uniquely qualifies Nova to provide complete turn-key experience design solutions to their clients. "Our Nova team is able to benefit clients of all sizes by having the resources and full support of a larger company and the dedication, passion and personal care of a small firm."

Nova offers a comprehensive program to include environmental graphics, merchandising solutions, digital displays, interior design and full design-build services to create immersive experiences that bring brands to life. Their portfolio showcases their specialty of integrating brand design into the physical spaces of financial institutions, corporate environments and specialty retail. They can be found online at www.novaretailgroup.com.

Nova - Design Smart | (603) 294-4484 |Novainfo@novaretailgroup.com

Related Images

nova-logo.png

Nova Logo

texas-trust-credit-union.jpg

Texas Trust Credit Union

Re-branding of the multiple Texas Trust Credit Union locations

m3-insurance.jpg

M3 Insurance

Community wall at M3 Insurance

linda-getz.jpg

Linda Getz

President of Nova

Related Links

Website

Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-north-announces-strategic-expansion-of-nova-division-300680583.html

SOURCE Tri-North