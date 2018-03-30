Triggmine Unveils Revolutionary Email Marketing Tool

Artificial Intelligence now creates better email campaigns than any human.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Email automation SaaS company Triggmine plans to augment its adaptive email marketing tool with blockchain-enabled Smart Contract and an AI-based neural network . The new features are part of an initiative designed to grow the most intuitive AI tool for small and medium size businesses on the market.

AI to the Rescue

Triggmine is an AI-based email marketing tool that is supported by most of the major e-Commerce platforms.

AI helps to personalize email by making the message more relevant, targeted, timely and containing the right call-to-action, based on the big data AI collects and automatically segments. Thanks to these innovations, E-Commerce business owners can now expect better interaction and engagement with their customers in the following innovative ways:

Micro-personalization: AI predictive suggestions create a highly targeted message from subject line to content, visuals, and call to action.

ImprovedSend time: AI estimates an optimal time for sending emails to each customer based on their history of activity online and location.

Guaranteed performance: blockchain-powered Smart Contracts include any action chosen by the e-commerce entrepreneur. Once the terms of the Smart Contract have been fulfilled, the business owner pays Triggmine for the conversion.

According to Ed Wiley, AI expert and the advisor at Triggmine. "AI is the secret ingredient in your marketing strategy. Unlike most conventional email marketing solutions, AI tools are simple to set up and use. It's a godsend for time- and money-strapped entrepreneurs".

To make their application even more useful for e-commerce entrepreneurs, Triggmine has launched Token Sale to grow its AI platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658763/Triggmine_AI_Email_Marketing.jpg