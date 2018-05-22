Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC's Mad Money

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that its President and CEO Chris Pappas appeared on CNBC’s "Mad Money with Jim Cramer” television program on May 17, 2018.

On the segment, Mr. Pappas discussed Trinseo’s first quarter 2018 financial results, strong business fundamentals, and plans for a balanced use of cash returning value to shareholders while investing in its specialty-oriented products in the business.

Watch the full interview.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

