TrüNorth™ Drives Industry Forward With Groundbreaking Mobile Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrüNorth™ Warranty Programs of North America (TrüNorth™), the leading provider of transportation related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets and owner-operators introduced the industry's first mobile app, placing warranty claims and servicing at customers' fingertips. Working with IT experts and developers from multiple industries, TrüNorth™ conducted extensive market research and user testing to deliver a best-in-class user experience that accurately reflects warranty holders' needs and preferences for relevant information and communication at each stage of the claims process.

The TrüNorth™ mobile application enables users to complete a warranty claim from their mobile devices while alleviating unnecessary steps and inputs during what can be a stressful time for drivers by pre-populating pertinent driver, repair facility, and warranty-related information for faster claims processing. Intuitive technology delivers a relevant user experience, enabling warranty holders to start a new claim in seconds by simply logging on with their last name and VIN number and clicking several dialog boxes to put them on the fast track to locating the closest repair facility and getting back on the road. Updates are tracked and communicated in real time, keeping drivers in the know every step of the way with features including:

Intuitive user interface

Real-time claims tracking and updates

Pre-populated fields for warranty holder information

Quick-view of warranty coverage(s)

Ability to view or download signed warranty contract

Claims history

Location-based technology for selecting nearest, approved repair facility

Additional claims representative contact options via phone or text

The TrüNorth™ state-of-the-art mobile app further affirms the company's pledge to lead the industry in the development of innovative and responsive products and services that offer the most competitive advantage for its dealers and their customers. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms and can be downloaded now at Apple iTunes or Google Play.

About TrüNorth™

At TrüNorth™, our commitment to keeping your customers on the road drives everything we do from providing flexible solutions and coverages based on the needs of our dealer partners and their hard-working customers, to making sure you don't have to be a warranty expert to understand ours. That's why our streamlined claims service and support was designed to respect your time and our warranty holders', combining innovative real-time tracking technology with 24/7 direct access to claims representatives via web, text, phone or app on your mobile device.

By employing the finest professionals in transportation, finance, actuary and customer service, and offering outstanding program value, we have crafted TrüNorth™ into the leading provider of transportation related warranty programs and services in the industry. More importantly, we've earned the trust and confidence of the fleets, finance companies, drivers, dealers and communities in which we operate through a reputation founded on the principles of integrity, honesty, respect and a true understanding of the industry in which we operate. For more information visit www.TrüNorthWarranty.com.

Media Contact:

Renee Harvey

Quixote Group

Office| 336-605-0363

Email| rharvey@quixotegroup.com

Related Images

image1.png

TruNorth App Poster

image2.png

TruNorth App Poster

image3.jpg

Apple Itunes - Google Play

Related Links

TruNorth Video Channel

TruNorth Mobile App Video

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNPkav4Zgu0

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trunorth-drives-industry-forward-with-groundbreaking-mobile-technology-300580424.html

SOURCE TruNorth Warranty Plans of North America