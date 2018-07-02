TuneCore Announces New, Enhanced Publishing Administration Service

New partnership with Sentric Music introduces best-in-class global royalty collection and streamlined user experience

NEW YORK, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneCore, the leading distribution and publishing administration service for independent artists, announced today an array of improvements and enhancements to its publishing administration service that are launching next month. In partnership with award-winning global publisher Sentric Music, TuneCore Artists will be able to take advantage of a best-in-class, worldwide royalty collection network. By adopting Sentric's pioneering technology and direct global collection network, TuneCore's new all-in-one publishing administration experience will give members increased revenue earning opportunities.

Current TuneCore Publishing Administration customers will see several new upgrades in their experience. With a clearer, smoother registration process and improved all-in-one dashboard, distribution and non-distribution customers can now monitor and manage their accounts more easily. Artists will seamlessly be able to:

Manage splits more easily

Monitor real-time registration status

View comprehensive earning reports

Refer co-writers & band members to complete the full registration of songs, and more

"We're thrilled to bring TuneCore Artists these exciting enhancements to our Publishing Administration services, which will help them earn additional revenue and get paid more quickly," said Scott Ackerman, TuneCore CEO. "At TuneCore, we strive to provide the best tools and services for our artists, helping them maximize career growth and income. Our new partnership with Sentric Music is so important because it positions TuneCore's songwriters to have the same collection profile as major artists across the globe and increases their money-making opportunities."

Through Sentric's world class collection network, TuneCore Artists will benefit from direct membership to all available global performance and mechanical societies, and foreign royalties will be collected at the same speed and efficiency as they are from an artist's home territory. With these benefits, members can expect to see payouts administered up to 18 months faster. Additionally, in the coming months, TuneCore will launch a new service that assists songwriters in registering their live performances to enable them to collect performance royalties from these live performances outside the US, which will provide another revenue generating opportunity for TuneCore songwriters.

Sentric CEO Chris Meehan said: "Much like TuneCore, Sentric was founded on the idea that new technology could shake up the traditional music industry and make it work for everyone. This deal takes that shared ethos a step further. For 12 years, our admin platform has allowed hundreds of thousands of rights-holders at every level get access to a fast, flexible, completely transparent service. We're happy to extend that to many more creators and rights-owners through this TuneCore partnership."

TuneCore's highly skilled global sync team will continue to ensure members' compositions are front and center for placement opportunities worldwide. Some recent sync placements include:

Tim Hardin's "Unforgiven" on Showtime's Billions

"Unforgiven" on Showtime's Taylor Bennett's "Cake" on Showtimes' The Chi

"Cake" on Showtimes' OJ Da Juiceman's "No Hook" on FX's Atlanta

Outasight's "Boom" in an Amazon Echo commercial

commercial Elsa y Elmar "Planeando El Tiempo" in an AT&T commercial

commercial Todd & Erin's "Falling Up" in a Pizza Hut commercial

commercial Songs from Conal Flood , Tyzo Bloom, Fuete Billete, Hidden Cities and Veeh Lil 'Monsterull in Ivory Tower's The Crew 2 video game

Pricing for TuneCore's publishing administration remains among the most competitive in the industry, with no change in the $75 one-time set up fee for unlimited submissions and 20% sync commission. Members will see a small increase in Publishing Administration commission to 15%, which is still one of the lowest in the industry.

Publishing Administration has been a key revenue driver for TuneCore Artists, as just last year, TuneCore Songwriters saw a 41 percent year-over-year growth in gross publishing revenue and 44 percent revenue growth in sync. With these advancements to the Publishing Administration service, members will now have even more tools and benefits at their disposal to fuel their continued career growth.

About TuneCore:

TuneCore brings more music to more people, while helping musicians and songwriters increase money-earning opportunities and take charge of their own careers. The company has one of the highest artist revenue-generating music catalogs in the world, earning TuneCore Artists $1.09 billion from over 108.7 billion downloads and streams since inception. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play and other major download and streaming sites while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, world-wide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe Distribution Services, operates as an independent company and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with offices in Burbank, CA, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX, and global expansions in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France and Italy. For additional information about TuneCore, please visit www.tunecore.com.

About Sentric Music:

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music has grown rapidly to become a global, award-winning independent publisher, providing industry-innovating technology enabling partners to seamlessly collect royalties globally from a single, online platform. Based in Liverpool, and with offices in London, Hamburg, Amsterdam, New York and Los Angeles, it boasts an international infrastructure including direct royalty collection with over 100 global territories. Today, it represents more than a million works.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713498/TuneCore_Publishing_Administration.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461001/tunecore_logo.jpg